Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.31-$5.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.22.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

