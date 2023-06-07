Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $225,531.57 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,357.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $344,546.10.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 281.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

