Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading 4.8% Higher

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $97.45. 189,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,428,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Loop Capital increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

