Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

