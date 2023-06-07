Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,868,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 309,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 771,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

