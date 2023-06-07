Forefront Analytics LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 1,806,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,588. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.