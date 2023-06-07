Forefront Analytics LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.89. 1,967,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $318.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

