Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.50

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 8040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOR. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 60.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 658,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,551 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 80.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 379,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.