Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.50

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FORGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 8040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOR. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 60.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 658,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,551 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 80.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 379,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

