Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.57

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.57 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 4586748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.