Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.57

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.57 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 4586748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

