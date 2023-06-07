Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. 453,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.