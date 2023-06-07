Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,150 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 300,059 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 72,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $630.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

