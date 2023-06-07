Fortis Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,973,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.27. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

