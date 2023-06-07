Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $121,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after buying an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,542,874 shares of company stock worth $21,059,322 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 176,779,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,806,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

