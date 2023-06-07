Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 1,576,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,662. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

