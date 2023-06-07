Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $534,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.69. The stock had a trading volume of 281,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

