Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 223,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,659. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

