Fortis Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $792.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,204. The firm has a market cap of $330.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

