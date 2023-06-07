Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, reaching $201.61. 585,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

