Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.27. 191,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

