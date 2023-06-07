Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.40. 5,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Rating) by 480.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.73% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

