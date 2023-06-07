Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Redfin worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Redfin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

