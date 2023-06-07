Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 310,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

