Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 10,351,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,153,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,551 shares of company stock worth $9,131,702. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

