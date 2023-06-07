Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after acquiring an additional 952,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 301,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.