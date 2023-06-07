Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000.

IJR traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. 1,045,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

