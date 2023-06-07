Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,617 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 140,758 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

CAG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 961,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.