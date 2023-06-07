Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,736,000 after buying an additional 108,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. 942,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

