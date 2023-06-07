Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 38,300 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Trading Up 4.7 %

PARA stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,898. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

