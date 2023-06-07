Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 42,456 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $14,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 552,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

