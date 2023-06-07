Frontier Investment (FICV) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Frontier Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 60.71 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.34 billion $28.55 million 6.97

Analyst Ratings

Frontier Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.64%. Given Frontier Investment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -43.31% 2.17% Frontier Investment Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Investment peers beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frontier Investment

(Get Rating)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.