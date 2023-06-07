FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %

FSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,588. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares in the company, valued at $536,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc purchased 7,415 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,886.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,297.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 132,579 shares of company stock valued at $597,074. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

