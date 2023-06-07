FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical volume of 10,571 call options.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

FCEL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,356,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

