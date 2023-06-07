FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical volume of 10,571 call options.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

FCEL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,356,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

