FUNToken Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $49.26 million and approximately $524,815.85 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

