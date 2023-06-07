Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 50,750 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Liberty Global worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 407,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.