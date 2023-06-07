Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 859,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.83% of SSR Mining worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,246. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.