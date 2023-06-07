Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 260,270 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,270 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.66% of TEGNA worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TGNA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 754,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,188. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

