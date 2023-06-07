Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,767. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

