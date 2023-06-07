Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.28% of Astec Industries worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 20,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $995.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

