Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.27 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 361.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,490 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,650,268. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

