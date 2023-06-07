Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.57. 665,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.78 and its 200-day moving average is $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

