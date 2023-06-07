Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $34,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. 96,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,408. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,938,274.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

