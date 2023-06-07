Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,528,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,555,531. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.