Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

