Gary Weitman Sells 425 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $67,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,609.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 296,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,732. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,133,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,193.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

