General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.31

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 3140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

General American Investors Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in General American Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

