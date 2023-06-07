General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.