General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GD stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
