General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Issue $1.32 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.18. The stock had a trading volume of 993,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

