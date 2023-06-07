General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Issue $1.32 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.18. The stock had a trading volume of 993,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.