GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1,521.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

