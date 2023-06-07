GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKGet Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.56. 133,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,865. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $194.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.