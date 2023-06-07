GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.56. 133,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,865. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $194.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

