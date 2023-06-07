GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,916. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

